Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,538,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,103,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

