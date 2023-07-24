Vicus Capital Has $239,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

