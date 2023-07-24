PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,627,605 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

