Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

