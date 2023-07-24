Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,793 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,072,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 852,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

