Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.81.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.