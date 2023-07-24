Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $37.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

TFC opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

