Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 541 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.