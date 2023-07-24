Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $171,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.