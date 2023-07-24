The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $172.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Travelers Companies Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

