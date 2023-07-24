TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,002,000 after purchasing an additional 529,713 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 258,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 210,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

