The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 15,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $320.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.