Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 84 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $235.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a 200 day moving average of $208.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

