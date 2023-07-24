Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 206,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,852,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,597.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.