SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $112.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

