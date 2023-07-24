Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

