Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $535,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $233.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

