Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $350.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.49. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.29.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.