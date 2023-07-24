SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

