Vicus Capital Sells 150 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,745,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,914,000 after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

