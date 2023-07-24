Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 14,385 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

