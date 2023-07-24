Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 14,385 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Ross Stores Fashioning Growth: Analysts See Double-Digit EPS Rise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.