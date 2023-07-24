Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $54,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 921.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 137.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $514,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

