Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,074,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $66.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

