V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 323 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,715. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

