Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $362.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock worth $15,914,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

