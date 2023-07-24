Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

