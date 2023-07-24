Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.04 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

