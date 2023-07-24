DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.