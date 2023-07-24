Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,799 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

DTE stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

