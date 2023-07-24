2,081 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.0 %

ODFL opened at $394.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.16. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

