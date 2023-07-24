Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,394 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Trex by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.