Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

