Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,900,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,502,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $184.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $174.87. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.