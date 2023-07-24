Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.34 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

