Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $414.25 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average of $377.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

