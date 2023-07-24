Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.18 and a 200 day moving average of $361.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.