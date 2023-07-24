Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock worth $4,000,955. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

