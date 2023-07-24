Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

STLD stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.