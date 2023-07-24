Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $68.00 at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 119,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 194,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

