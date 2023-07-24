Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $167.09 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

