Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

