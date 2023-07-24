Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIHL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

FIHL stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

