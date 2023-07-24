ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $341.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

