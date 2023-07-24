Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $103.99 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

