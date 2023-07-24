TFG Advisers LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

