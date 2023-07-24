5,166 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

