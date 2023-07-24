Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,375.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $582.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.16.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

