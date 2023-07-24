Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 106 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

