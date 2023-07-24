LSV Asset Management Has $174 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.33% of Snap-on worth $174,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Snap-on by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNA opened at $275.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.60.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $16,062,965. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.