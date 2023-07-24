LSV Asset Management Sells 39,044 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $175,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

